City of Tacoma-ORD 29060

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, October 7, 2025, passed the following ordinance. The summary of the contents of said ordinance, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance 29060 (First and Final Reading) An ordinance approving and confirming the Final Assessment Roll for Local Improvement District No. 8651, which provided for the construction of street pavement with a structural section, installation of concrete curbs and gutters, and surface water main extension with surface water catch basins where needed at the following locations: 1) North 29th Street from Proctor Street to Monroe Street; 2) North 28th Street from Union Avenue to Washington Street; 3) Verde Street from North 36th Street to North 37th Street; and 4) South 94th Street from Alaska Street west to the dead end.

October 9, 13, 2025