City of Tacoma-ORD 29052 & Amended Substitute ORD No. 29051

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, September 9, 2025, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the titles, is as follows: Amended Substitute Ordinance No. 29051 An ordinance amending Chapter 13.06 of the Municipal Code, relating to Zoning, by amending various sections to implement the South Tacoma Groundwater Protection District Code Update Work Plan, to strengthen groundwater protections, align with best available science, and ensure consistency with state and local regulations, as recommended by the Planning Commission.

Ordinance No. 29052 (First and Final Reading) An ordinance authorizing recruitment incentives for lateral police officers to adapt to current challenges with hiring, and declaring an emergency, making necessary the passage of this ordinance, and its taking effect immediately.

The full text of the above ordinance may be viewed online at the following website, http://cityoftacoma.legistar.com, by clicking on the meeting date and selecting meeting details, you will find the recent legislation in the attachments, or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505.

Nicole Emery, City Clerk IDX-1019567

September 11, 2025