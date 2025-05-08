City of Tacoma-Ord 29033

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, May 6, 2025, passed the following ordinance. The summary of the contents of said ordinance, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance 29033 A supplemental ordinance providing for the issuance and sale of one or more series of Electric System Revenue and Refunding Bonds, Series 2025, in an aggregate principal amount not to exceed $325,000,000, to provide funds to be used with available funds of the City, to finance and/or reimburse the City for capital improvements to the Electric System, to defease and/or redeem certain obligations of the Electric System, and to pay costs of issuance for the Bonds; fixing or setting parameters with respect to certain terms and covenants of the Bonds, and appointing the City’s designated representatives to approve the final terms of the sale of the Bonds; and approving certain other matters in connection therewith.

The full text of the above ordinance may be viewed online at the following website, http://cityoftacoma.legistar.com, by clicking on the meeting date and selecting meeting details, you will find the recent legislation in the attachments, or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Nicole Emery, City Clerk IDX-1013326

May 8, 2025