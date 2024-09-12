City Of Tacoma-ORD 28978

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, September 10, 2024, passed the following ordinance. The summary of the contents of said ordinance, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance 28978 An ordinance authorizing the sale of a Convention Center and Parking Revenue Refunding Bond, in the amount not to exceed $125,000, to refund outstanding bonds, and delegating the authority to approve the final terms of the bond.

The full text of the above ordinance may be viewed online at http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. To request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Nicole Emery, City Clerk IDX-1002272

September 12, 2024