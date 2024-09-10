City Of Tacoma-NPDES NOTICE

City of Tacoma

Environmental Services

Department

LEGAL NOTICE

Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit

Lead Agency: City of Tacoma | Environmental Services

Applicant: Kirk Myklestad, P.E.

Proposal: This project involves 1.02 acres of soil disturbance for Highway or Road, Utilities construction activities. The receiving waterbody is Commencement Bay.

Locations: The proposed project, N 10th & Stevens Wastewater Replacement Project, is located in the vicinity of the intersection of N 10th & Stevens in Tacoma in Pierce county.

The City of Tacoma is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit.

Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320.

Comments can be submitted to:

ecyrewqianoi@ecy.wa.gov

Department of Ecology

Attn: Water Quality Program,

Construction Stormwater

P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696

IDX-1001979

September 10, 17, 2024