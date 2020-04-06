CITY OF TACOMA

Notice of Public Hearing

April 3, 2020

On Tuesday, April 7, 2020, the City Council will conduct a public hearing on the proposed amendments to the 2019-2020 Annual Action Plan for Housing and Community Development projects. The hearing will be held during the City Council meeting and will begin upon completion of the regular agenda items, no earlier than 5:15 p.m. For additional details, please see the attached information.

The City Council meeting will take place telephonically and will have telephonic access for the public to attend. The meeting and public hearing can be heard by dialing 1-855-747-8824 and entering the passcode 8215373, when prompted. Only written comments will be accepted for the public hearing. Those wishing to submit written comments may do so by email to the City Clerk’s Office at cityclerk@cityoftacoma.org or by mail at 733 Market Street, Room 11, Tacoma, WA 98402, by 4:00 p.m., on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

Written comments may also be submitted to Darian Lightfoot, Contract and Program Auditor, Community and Economic Development Department, by email at dlightfoot@cityoftacoma.org or by mail at 747 Market Street, Room 900, Tacoma, WA 98402, by 5:00 p.m., on Monday, April 13, 2020.

Resolution No. 40576, which set the public hearing date, can be viewed in its entirety on the City’s website at www.cityoftacoma.org/recentlegis by clicking on the link for March 24, 2020, or by requesting a copy from the City Clerk’s Office at 253-591-5505.

For more information, please contact Ms. Darian Lightfoot at 253-591-5874.

Doris Sorum

City Clerk

Summary

Substantial Amendment to Annual Action Plan for Housing and Community Development Revised

The City of Tacoma is proposing to substantially amend its program year 2019-2020 Annual Action Plan (July 1, 2019-June 30, 2020) to program uncommitted current and prior year Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds provided to the City of Tacoma by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for use in Housing and Community Development activities. The substantial amendment to the Annual Action Plan proposes reprogramming funds as follows:

CDBG Prior Year Resources

Reprogram $2,975,000 in Entitlement funds from current and prior year unallocated resources to the 2019- 2020 Annual Action Plan for use in community development activities:

* $1,230,022 from the 2019-2020 Annual Action Plan

* $481,699 from the 2018-2019 Annual Action Plan

* $1,067,200 from 2017-2018 Annual Action Plan

* $196,079 from 2016-2017 Annual Action Plan

This amendment will support the following projects in program year 2019-2020:

1. Homeownership Center Northwest (HCNW) I Street Site Acquisition project ($1,275,000): This project will support the acquisition of six parcels of land near the intersection of South 9th Street and South I Street for the future development of units to be sold to low-income, first-time homebuyers.

2. The Tacoma Community Redevelopment Authority Property Acquisition ($1,700,000): This project will acquire property on Tacoma Avenue South near the intersection of South 13th Street for the purpose of providing future affordable housing options.

Comments may be provided in writing during a 30-day public comment period commencing on March 13, 2020 and concluding on April 13, 2020. Limited copies of the report are available by calling (253) 591-5874 or emailing dlightfoot@cityoftacoma.org.

For more detailed information on the proposed amendments, contact Darian Lightfoot at (253) 591-5874 or dlightfoot@cityoftacoma.org. Anyone wanting to submit written comments may do so no later than 5:00 p.m., April 13, 2020 to:

Darian Lightfoot, Contract Program Auditor

Community & Economic Development Department

747 Market Street, Room 900

Tacoma, WA 98402

April 6, 2020