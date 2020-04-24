City of Tacoma

Notice of Public Hearing

REVISED

April 23, 2020

On Tuesday, May 5, 2020, the City Council will conduct a public hearing on the declaration of surplus and sale of approximately 4.74 acres of Tacoma Water property, located in the Bonney Lake vicinity of unincorporated Pierce County, to Nash Cascadia Verde LLC, for the amount of $125,000. The hearing will be held during the City Council meeting and will begin upon completion of the regular agenda items, no earlier than 5:15 p.m. For additional details, please see the attached information.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



Due to the ongoing and unprecedented COVID-19 emergency, participation for the public hearing is currently under development. If Governor Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order is extended, a remote access public hearing will take place to ensure the public’s health and safety. If the order is terminated, the public hearing will take place in the Council Chambers on the first floor of the Tacoma Municipal Building, with possible social distancing requirements. Further information on how to participate will be provided in advance of the public hearing and can be accessed by visiting www.cityoftacoma.org/notices or by calling the information message line at 253-591-5383. Information will be updated as it becomes available. Those wishing to submit written comments may do so by email to the City Clerk’s Office at cityclerk@cityoftacoma.org or by mail at 733 Market Street, Room 11, Tacoma, WA 98402, by 4:00 p.m., on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

Resolution No. 40569, which set the public hearing date, can be viewed in its entirety on the City’s website at www.cityoftacoma.org/recentlegis by clicking on the link for March 17, 2020, or by requesting a copy from the City Clerk’s Office at 253-591-5505.

For more information, please contact Mr. Greg Muller, Real Estate Officer, at 253-502-8256.

Doris Sorum

City Clerk

Summary

Revised Notice of Public Hearing

Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at approximately 5:15 p.m.

Proposed sale of approximately 4.74 acres of land located adjacent to the Tehaleh Master Planned Community in the Bonney Lake vicinity of unincorporated, Pierce County, Washington. A public hearing has been scheduled regarding a proposed sale to Nash Cascadia Verde LLC of property owned by the City of Tacoma, Department of Public Utilities, Water Division (dba Tacoma Water). This property, identified as a portion of Pierce County Assessor tax parcel number 0519084009, has been declared surplus to the needs of City of Tacoma/Tacoma Water and is no longer required for operational purposes as an easement will be retained for such uses. For additional information, please contact Greg Muller, Real Estate Officer, at 253-502-8256.

IDX-897181

April 24, 2020