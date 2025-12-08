CITY OF TACOMA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

On Thursday, January 15, 2026, at 9:00 a.m., the Hearing Examiner will conduct a hearing on the request to vacate air rights over East 30th Street approximately 400 feet easterly from the intersection of East Portland Avenue and East 30th Street, to build a pedestrian connection between the Emerald Queen Casino and a planned parking garage.

The hearing will be conducted in a hybrid format that includes an in-person component and a remote option. To attend in person, the meeting will be held in Council Chambers, on the first floor of the Tacoma Municipal Building, located at 747 Market Street. Information on how to participate virtually can be found through the Hearing Schedule at Hearing Examiner’s Office | City of Tacoma/ or by calling the Hearing Examiner’s Office at 253-591-5195 or Joseph Romero, Senior Real Estate Specialist, at jromero@tacoma.gov or 253-591-5292.

Resolution No. 41802 which set the public hearing date, can be viewed in its entirety

on the City’s website or by requesting a copy from the City Clerk’s Office at cityclerk@tacoma.gov or 253-591-5505.

Nicole Emery City Clerk

IDX-1023721

December 8, 2025