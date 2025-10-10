CITY OF TACOMA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

On Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 1:30 p.m., the Hearing Examiner will conduct a hearing on the request to vacate a portion of North 44th Street, between Waterview Street and the alley, to cure an existing building encroachment and facilitate future development of the abutting property.(Michael and Shelly Reed; File No. 124.1465)

The hearing will be conducted in a hybrid format that includes an in-person component and a remote option. To attend in person, the meeting will be held in Council Chambers, on the first floor of the Tacoma Municipal Building, located at 747 Market Street. Information on how to participate virtually can be found through the Hearing Schedule at tacoma.gov/hearingexaminer or by contacting the Hearing Examiner’s Office at hearing.examiner@tacoma.gov or 253-591-5195, or Troy Stevens, Senior Real Estate Specialist, at tstevens@tacoma.gov or 253-591-5535.

Resolution No. 41770, which set the public hearing date, can be viewed in its entirety on the City’s website or by requesting a copy from the City Clerk’s Office at cityclerk@tacoma.gov or 253-591-5505.

Nicole Emery City Clerk

October 10, 2025