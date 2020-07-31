City of Tacoma

Notice of Public Hearing

July 29, 2020

On Tuesday, August 18, 2020, the City Council will conduct a public hearing on the proposed Six-Year Comprehensive Transportation Improvement Program amended for the years 2020 and 2021-2026. The hearing will be held during the City Council meeting and will begin upon completion of the regular agenda items, no earlier than 5:15 p.m. For additional details, please see the attached information.

The City Council meeting will not be conducted in-person and will have telephonic and virtual access for the public to attend. The meeting and public hearing can be heard by dialing 253-215-8782 or through Zoom at www.zoom.us/j/89027150863 and entering the meeting ID 890 2715 0863, when prompted. Only written comments will be accepted for the public hearing. Those wishing to submit written comments may do so by email to the City Clerk’s Office at cityclerk@cityoftacoma.org or by mail at 733 Market Street, Room 11, Tacoma, WA 98402, by 4:00 p.m., on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



Resolution No. 40631, which set the public hearing date, can be viewed in its entirety on the City’s website at www.cityoftacoma.org/recentlegis by clicking on the link for July 28, 2020, or by requesting a copy from the City Clerk’s Office at 253-591-5505.

For more information, please contact Jennifer Kammerzell at jkammerzell@cityoftacoma.org or 253-591-5511.

Doris Sorum

City Clerk

Summary

The draft Six-Year Comprehensive Transportation Improvement Program Amended 2020 and 2021-2026.

Section 35.77.010 of the Revised Code of Washington (RCW) provides that the legislative body of each city and town prepare and adopt a comprehensive transportation program for the ensuing six calendar years and annually thereafter pursuant to one or more public hearings, prepare and adopt a revised and extended comprehensive transportation program, and each one-year extension and revision thereof will be filed with the Secretary of Transportation of the State of Washington. Section 35.77.010 of the RCW further provides that each city will include in their comprehensive transportation program how they intend to expend the revenues for non-motorized transportation purposes. The comprehensive transportation program can be amended at any time with City Council adoption after a public hearing.

The draft program includes roadways, bridges, non-motorized facilities, sidewalks and other capital related transportation projects. The draft program is based upon anticipated revenues versus desirable projects. There are always more projects than available revenues. The City adopted the Transportation Master Plan (TMP) in December 2015, which includes a prioritized list of transportation projects. The adoption of the TMP included citywide community outreach and two public hearings. The proposed list of projects to be added to the draft program support the goals and policies as well as network priorities outlined in the TMP.

Staff presented a proposed list of projects to be added to the draft program to the Transportation Staff provided a presentation to the Transportation Commission on the proposed list of projects to be added to and removed from the draft program on February 19, 2020 and the full draft program on June 15, 2020. A presentation was provided to the Infrastructure, Planning, and Sustainability Council Standing Committee (IPS) on July 22, 2020.

For more information, please contact Jennifer Kammerzell, Project Manager, at (253) 591-5511 or jkammerzell@cityoftacoma.org. IDX-904862

July 31, 2020