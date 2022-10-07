City of Tacoma

Notice of Public Hearing

October 6, 2022

On Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 1:30 p.m., the Hearing Examiner will conduct a hearing on the request to vacate a portion of East “N” Street, lying north of East 25th Street, to facilitate expanded and future use of the property. (M & A Investments Three, LLC; File No. 124.1427)

The hearing will be conducted in a hybrid format that includes an in-person component and a remote option. To attend in person, the meeting will be held in Council Chambers, on the first floor of the Tacoma Municipal Building, located at 747 Market Street. Information on how to participate virtually can be found at www.cityoftacoma.org/government/city_departments/hearing_examiner/hearing_schedule or by calling the Hearing Examiner’s Office at 253-591-5195 or Troy Stevens, Senior Real Estate Specialist, at 253-591-5535.

Resolution No. 41032, which set the public hearing date, can be viewed in its entirety on the City’s website at www.cityoftacoma.org/councilmeetings by clicking on the link for October 4, 2022, or by requesting a copy from the City Clerk’s Office.

Doris Sorum City Clerk

IDX-964490

October 7, 2022