City of Tacoma

Notice of Public Hearing

July 14, 2022

On Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., the Hearing Examiner will conduct a hearing on the request to vacate a portion of the alley between North “L” Street and North “M” Street, lying northwest of North 10th Street, to cure a garage encroachment. (Carla Moreno Montgomery and Ana Yesenia Celestino-Valdovinos; File No. 124.1433) Pursuant to Proclamation of Emergency Rule No. 6, the hearing will not be conducted in-person and will have telephonic and virtual access for the public to attend. Information on how to participate can be found at www.cityoftacoma.org/hearingexaminer/ and then by clicking on Hearing Schedule or by calling the Hearing Examiner’s Office at 253-591-5195 or Troy Stevens, Senior Real Estate Specialist, at 253-591-5535. Resolution No. 40996, which set the public hearing date, can be viewed in its entirety on the City’s website at www.cityoftacoma.org/councilmeetings by clicking on the link for July 12, 2022, or by requesting a copy from the City Clerk’s Office. Doris Sorum

City Clerk

