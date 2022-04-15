City of Tacoma

Notice of Public Hearing

April 14, 2022

On Tuesday, April 26, 2022, the City Council will conduct a public hearing on the 2022-2023 Annual Action Plan for Housing, Community and Economic Development, and public services. The hearing will be held during the City Council meeting and will begin upon completion of the regular agenda items, no earlier than 5:15 p.m. For additional details, please see the attached information.

Pursuant to Proclamation of Emergency Rule No. 5, the meeting will be conducted in a hybrid format that includes an in-person component and a remote option. To attend in person, the meeting will be held in Council Chambers, on the first floor of the Tacoma Municipal Building, located at 747 Market Street. The meeting can be attended remotely by dialing 253-215-8782 or through Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/84834233126, nd entering the meeting ID 848 3423 3126, and passcode 349099 when prompted. The meeting will be broadcast on TV Tacoma and live streamed.

Resolution No. 40943, which set the public hearing date, can be viewed in its entirety on the City’s website at www.cityoftacoma.org/councilmeetings by clicking on the link for April 12, 2022, or by requesting a copy from the City Clerk’s Office.

For more information, please contact Erika Bartlett at (253) 591-5645 or ebartlett@cityoftacoma.org

Doris Sorum

City Clerk

A. Subject of Hearing:

Draft Tacoma-Lakewood HOME Consortium 2022-2023 Annual Action Plan

B. Background:

The Cities of Tacoma and Lakewood intend to adopt the Tacoma-Lakewood HOME Consortium 2022- 2023 Annual Action Plan (AAP), providing an annual spending plan for federal Housing and Urban Development (HUD) grants to address housing, community, and economic development needs in both cities. As the lead entity of the HOME consortium, the Tacoma City Council will take final action on HOME funded activities for both jurisdictions.

CITY OF TACOMA

Proposed use of funds recommended for Tacoma City Council approval is based upon federal funding that includes:

* Community Development Block Grant (CDBG): $2,460,177

* HOME Investment Partnership Program (HOME): $1,410,150

* Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG): $215,615

At the time the AAP was drafted, HUD had not released the actual allocations for CDBG, HOME, and ESG programs for the 2022-2023 program year. The City of Tacoma estimated project spending based on prior year awards. Project awards will be adjusted to reflect final allocations when they are released by HUD. Recommended activities will be implemented as part of the AAP beginning July 1, 2022.

PUBLIC REVIEW AND COMMENT PERIOD

The recommended Draft 2022-2023 Annual Action Plan will be available for public review from April 1, 2022, to April 30, 2022, on the City of Tacoma’s website at www.cityoftacoma.org/conplan. Limited copies of these documents are available by post upon request.

A public hearing by the Tacoma City Council is scheduled for April 26, 2022, no earlier than 5:15 PM, with final action by the City Council on May 3, 2022. Tacoma City Council meetings can be accessed at www.cityoftacoma.org/government/city_council/CCMeetings. For reasonable accommodation, contact the City Clerk at 253-591-5505 before 5:00 PM. the Monday preceding the scheduled meeting.

Electronic comment may be submitted until 5:00 PM on April 30, 2022 via email to cedhousingdivision@cityoftacoma.org. Written comments may be mailed to: Erika Bartlett, Contract and Program Auditor, Community & Economic Development Department, City of Tacoma 747 Market St., Room 900 Tacoma, WA 98402. The Annual Action Plan will be submitted to the Department of Housing and Urban Development for review and approval on May 15, 2022.

IDX-952661

April 15, 2022