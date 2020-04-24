City of Tacoma

Notice of Public Hearing

April 23, 2020

On Thursday, May 28, 2020, at 1:30 p.m., the Hearing Examiner will conduct a hearing on the request to vacate a portion of the dead-end South Oregon Street, also referenced as South Oregon Avenue, lying between the Titus-Will Enterprises, Inc. and Costco Wholesale Corporation properties. (Titus-Will Enterprises, Inc.; File No. 124.1411)

Due to the ongoing and unprecedented COVID-19 emergency, participation for the public hearing is currently under development. If Governor Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order is extended, a remote access public hearing will take place to ensure the public’s health and safety. If the order is terminated and restrictions are lifted, the public hearing will take place in the Council Chambers on the first floor of the Tacoma Municipal Building, with possible social distancing requirements. Information on how to participate will be updated as it becomes available and can be accessed at https://www.cityoftacoma.org/hearingexaminer/ or by calling the Hearing Examiner’s Office at 253-591-5195 or Ronda Van Allen, Senior Real Estate Specialist, at 253-591-5052.

Resolution No. 40587, which set the public hearing date, can be viewed in its entirety on the City’s website at www.cityoftacoma.org/councilmeetings by clicking on the link for April 21, 2020, or by requesting a copy from the City Clerk’s Office. Doris Sorum

City Clerk

April 24, 2020