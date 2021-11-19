City of Tacoma

Notice of Public Hearing November 17, 2021

On Tuesday, November 30, 2021, the City Council will conduct a public hearing to designate additional areas of the City as Residential Target Areas. The hearing will be held during the City Council meeting and will begin upon completion of the regular agenda items, no earlier than 5:15 p.m. For additional details, please see the attached information.

The City Council meeting will not be conducted in-person and will have telephonic and virtual access for the public to attend. The meeting and public hearing can be heard by dialing 253-215-8782 or through Zoom at http://www.zoom.us/j/84834233126, and entering the meeting ID 848 3423 3126 and passcode 349099, when prompted. Oral comments will be taken at the City Council meeting. Sign up to speak by clicking the ‘Raise Hand’ button at the bottom of the Zoom window or press *9 on your phone. Those wishing to submit written comments may do so by email to the City Clerk’s Office at cityclerk@cityoftacoma.org or by mail at 733 Market Street, Room 11, Tacoma, WA 98402, by 4:00 p.m., on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. Written comments will be compiled, forwarded to the City Council, and posted on the City’s webpage at www.cityoftacoma.org/writtencomments.

Resolution No. 40868, which set the public hearing date, can be viewed in its entirety on the City’s website at www.cityoftacoma.org/recentlegis by clicking on the link for October 19, 2021, or by requesting a copy from the City Clerk’s Office at 253-591-5505. For more information, please contact Debbie Bingham, Project Manager, Community and Economic Development, at (253) 591-5117 or dbinghamt@cityoftacoma.org.

Doris Sorum

City Clerk

Summary

City Council Public Hearing

Designating Additional Areas of the City as Residential Target Areas

November 30, 2021

A. Subject of Hearing: Changes to Tacoma Municipal Code 13.17 regarding the Residential Target Areas and designating additional areas of the City as Residential Target Areas B. Background:

The City of Tacoma currently has designated the 16 mixed-use centers as Residential Target Areas. Residential target areas are defined as an area that is lacking sufficient, available, desirable, and convenient residential housing to meet the needs of the public per TMC 13.17.

As the City has grown, the need for more housing, specifically affordable housing has grown. Designating additional Residential Target Areas within the City, would allow for the expansion of the use of the 12 and 20 year multifamily property tax exemption in those areas, thereby incentivizing affordable housing.

The Neighborhood Commercial nodes along transit and existing mid-scale residential on corridors, as defined on the attached map, meet the requirements of Residential Target Areas and should be designated as such at this time.

In order to add these additional Residential Target Areas, the Tacoma Municipal Code Chapter 13.17 needs to be amended to include these additional areas. Public comments regarding the proposed amendment will be heard during a public hearing to occur at approximately 5:15 p.m., on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, as part of a regularly scheduled Tacoma City Council meeting. The meeting can be heard by dialing 253-215-8782 or through Zoom at www.zoom.us/j/84834233126 and entering the meeting ID 848 3423 3126 and passcode 349099, when prompted.

To access the hearing in an alternative format or to request a reasonable accommodation, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 253-591-5505, before 5:00 p.m., on the Monday preceding the City Council meeting. TTY or speech to speech users please dial 711 to connect to Washington Relay Services.

Written comments may also be submitted by email beforehand to the City Clerk’s Office at cityclerk@cityoftacoma.org.

For more detailed information on the proposed amendment, contact Debbie Bingham at (253) 591-5117 or dbinghamt@cityoftacoma.org.

November 19, 2021