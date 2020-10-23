City of Tacoma

Notice of Public Hearing

Revised Attachment

October 22, 2020

On Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at approximately 5:15 p.m., the Transportation Benefit District Governing Board will conduct a public hearing on the proposed 2021-2022 Transportation Benefit District Budget and Spending Plan. For additional details, please see the attached information.

The City Council meeting will not be conducted in-person and will have telephonic and virtual access for the public to attend. The meeting and public hearing can be heard by dialing 253-215-8782 or through Zoom at http://www.zoom.us/j/84834233126, and entering the meeting ID 848 3423 3126 and passcode 349099, when prompted. Oral comments will be taken at the City Council meeting. Sign up to speak by clicking the ‘Raise Hand’ button at the bottom of the Zoom window or press *9 on your phone. Those wishing to submit written comments may do so by email to the City Clerk’s Office at cityclerk@cityoftacoma.org or by mail at 733 Market Street, Room 11, Tacoma, WA 98402, by 4:00 p.m., on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Written comments will be compiled and forwarded to the Transportation Benefit District Governing Board.

Resolution No. TBD 018, which set the public hearing date, can be viewed in its entirety on the City’s website at www.cityoftacoma.org/recentlegis by clicking on the link for October 6, 2020, Transportation Benefit District Governing Board, or by requesting a copy from the City Clerk’s Office at 253-591-5505.

For more information, please contact Rae Bailey, Street Operations Division Manager, at RBailey@cityoftacoma.org or 253-591-5488.

Doris Sorum

City Clerk

Summary

Transportation Benefit District Governing Board

Revised on October 21, 2020

On Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at approximately 5:15 p.m., the Transportation Benefit District Governing Board will conduct a public hearing on the proposed 2020-2021 Transportation Benefit District Budget/Spending Plan.

As authorized by RCW 35.21.225 and 36.73.020, City of Tacoma Ordinance No. 28099 established a Transportation Benefit District (TBD) for the purposes of acquiring, constructing, improving, providing, and funding transportation improvements within the TBD consistent with any state, regional, or local transportation plans and necessitated by existing or reasonably foreseeable congestion levels.

The City’s Office of Management and Budget estimates the City will collect an estimated $5,796,000 (authorized vehicle license fee) and $11,185,418 (sales tax increase of one tenth of one percent 0.1%) for a total of $16,981,418 of TBD revenues in the 2021-2022 biennium. The proposed Budget/Spending Plan also includes spending $2,526,000 of cash on hand. The total proposed Budget/Spending Plan is $19,507,418. RCW 36.73.020 states the Board shall consider the following criteria when selecting transportation improvements: reduced risk of transportation facility failure and improved safety; improved travel time; improved air quality; increases in daily and peak period trip capacity; improved modal connectivity; improved freight mobility; cost-effectiveness of the investment; optimal performance of the system through time; and other criteria, as adopted by the governing body in Tacoma Municipal Code 10.28.

For more information, please contact Rae Bailey at (253) 591-5495 or rbailey@cityoftacoma.org.

October 23, 2020