City of Tacoma

Notice of Funding Consideration, Public Meeting, and Comment Period

On behalf of the City of Tacoma, the Tacoma Community Redevelopment Authority (TCRA) is accepting public comments on applicants requesting federal funds derived from the Home Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) and the Affordable Housing Fund for the development and rehabilitation of affordable housing and for assistance to first-time homebuyers to purchase single-family homes in Tacoma. Written comments will be accepted from July 25, 2023 through August 24, 2023. Oral comments will be taken at an open public meeting occurring at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 10, 2023. Join the meeting online: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84447211773?pwd=WUlDYWZSREhhcXlpVkJ6aVdQNlFtUT09. Login with the following information: Call in: 253-215-8782 Webinar ID: 844 4721 1773 Passcode: 970091 Comments will be taken on the following applicants:

Bridge Meadows (Bridge Meadows Tacoma project) for the development of 39 units of multi-family rental housing at the intersection of east McKinley Avenue and East 60th Street, serving seniors and families with children exiting the foster care system, and earning up to 50% of area median income with 20% set-aside for seniors exiting or at-risk of homelessness.

HumanGood Affordable Housing (South Yakima Senior Housing project) for the development of 66 units of multi-family rental housing at 21st and Yakima in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood, serving seniors earning up to 50% of area median income with 20% set-aside for households at risk of, or exiting homelessness.

The Low Income Housing Institute (Clarion Inn project) for the development of 30 permanent supportive housing units, 40 shelter beds, 30 short term respite beds, and 20 long term respite beds at 6802 Tacoma Mall Blvd, serving individuals earning up to 30% of area median income.

The Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI FCC Housing project) for the development of 42 units of multi-family rental housing located at the at 602 N Orchard St, serving households earning up to 50% of area median income, and including 25% homeless set-aside.

The Low Income Housing Institute (Lincoln Housing Phase 2 project) for the development of 72 units of multi-family rental housing located at 3727 Park Avenue S, serving households earning up to 50% of area median income.

Mercy Housing Northwest (Mercy 35th & Pacific Family Housing project) for the development of 81 units of multi-family rental housing located at the intersection of Pacific Avenue and East Harrison Street in East Tacoma, serving families with children and the physically disabled, with earnings up to 60% of area median income.

Mercy Housing Northwest (Mercy Aviva Crossing project) for the development of 129 units of multi-family rental housing at 1622 S Mildred St, serving families with children and the physically disabled, with earnings up to 60% of area median income, including a 14 unit set-aside to serve families who have been homeless or who are at risk of homelessness.

Southport Financial Services (Viridian Grove project) for the development of 120 units of multi-family rental housing located at 56th and Tyler Street in Tacoma, serving large households and individuals with disabilities, earning up to 60% area median income.

Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat for Humanity (Proctor Place project) for the development of 16 units of single-family housing located at South 67th and South Proctor Streets, for purchase by households with earnings up to 80% of area median income.

Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat for Humanity (Proctor Triplex project) for the development of 3 units of single-family housing located at South 67th and South Proctor Streets, for purchase by households with earnings up to 80% of area median income.

The TCRA will consider all public comments when determining which projects will be awarded funding. If funded, these projects may undergo an additional public review under the National Environmental Protection Act.

Copies of the applications under consideration may be obtained by contacting Tammi Garofalo at 253-591-5605 or cedhousingdivision@cityoftacoma.org. Written comments may be mailed to the City of Tacoma, Community and Economic Development Dept., Attn.: Heidi Burbidge, 747 Market Street, Room 900, Tacoma, WA 98402 or emailed to cedhousingdivision@cityoftacoma.org. IDX-981101

July 24, 2023