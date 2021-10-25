53°F
City of Tacoma-Notice of Funding Availability 2022 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG)

by Ken Spurrell

An application for grant funds is now available to organizations seeking funding in the following categories:

• Home Repairs to Tacoma Homeowners

• Economic Development via Assistance to Microenterprises

You may download the instructions and application beginning Monday, October 18, 2021 from the Community and Economic Development Department’s website at https://www.cityoftacoma.org/government/city_departments/community_and_economic_development/housing_division/funding_opportunities_requests_for_proposals.. Completed applications are due Monday, November 29, 2021 by 5 PM. For information on this application, please contact Heidi Burbidge at (253) 591-5221 or hburbidge@cityoftacoma.org.

Please note this application is not for housing development, rental, or homeownership assistance. Applications for housing development are made available separately from this process

October 25, 2021

