City of Tacoma

Notice of Funding Availability

2022 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG)

An application for grant funds is now available to organizations seeking funding in the following categories:

• Home Repairs to Tacoma Homeowners

• Economic Development via Assistance to Microenterprises

You may download the instructions and application beginning Monday, October 18, 2021 from the Community and Economic Development Department’s website at https://www.cityoftacoma.org/government/city_departments/community_and_economic_development/housing_division/funding_opportunities_requests_for_proposals.. Completed applications are due Monday, November 29, 2021 by 5 PM. For information on this application, please contact Heidi Burbidge at (253) 591-5221 or hburbidge@cityoftacoma.org.

Please note this application is not for housing development, rental, or homeownership assistance. Applications for housing development are made available separately from this process

October 25, 2021