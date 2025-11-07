LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA

NOTICE OF DECISION

City of Tacoma File #: UDPR25-0001. 917 N 26th Street, Tacoma WA 98407. Proposed 6 story multi-unit housing project consisting of 98 residential units, ground floor commercial space, and parking for 67 vehicles within the structure.

City of Tacoma Urban Design Board approved the request subject to conditions, issued November 7, 2025. Any APPEAL must be submitted on or before November 21, 2025. The effective date of this decision is the following business day, provided no APPEAL is filed.

Contact santupit@tacoma.gov for more information, including APPEAL requirements.

PURSUANT TO RCW 36.70B.130, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that affected property owner(s) may request a change in valuation for property tax purposes consistent with Pierce County’s procedure for administrative appeal. To request a change in value for property tax purposes you must file with the Pierce County Board of Equalization on or before July 1st of the assessment year or within 30 days of the date of notice of value from the Assessor-Treasurer’s Office. To contact the board, call (253) 798-7415 or www.piercecountywa.gov/5920/Board-of-Equalization

November 7, 2025