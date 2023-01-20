City of Tacoma

NOTICE

PERMANENT CHANGE OF MEETING TIME

Board of Ethics

January 18, 2023

Please be advised the Board of Ethics meetings beginning Wednesday, April 12, 2023, will be held at 4:30 p.m.

Board of Ethics meetings are held quarterly on the second Wednesday, in a hybrid format that includes an in-person component and a remote option. To attend in-person, meetings are held at the Tacoma Municipal Building in Conference Room 220-A, located at 747 Market Street. To attend remotely via Zoom, details are provided on the meeting agendas.

Agendas and minutes of the Board of Ethics can be found at www.cityoftacoma.org/cbc and selecting the Board of Ethics page. Notices can be found at www.cityoftacoma.org/notices.

Doris Sorum City Clerk

IDX-970192

