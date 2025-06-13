City of Tacoma-LU25-0123

STATE ENVIRONMENTAL POLICY ACT

Determination of NonSignificance – LU25-0123

June 10, 2025

Lead agency: City of Tacoma

Agency Contact: Kevin Sorum, KSorum@tacoma.gov 253.502.2223

Agency File Number:

LU25-0123

Description: This project consists of maintenance activities of three public stormwater facilities at the Northshore Golf Course within the City of Tacoma. The purpose of this project is to remove the approximated 3680 CY of accumulated sediment from the ponds and restore them to their original design elevation.

Location: 4101 North Shore Blvd NE, Tacoma, WA

City of Tacoma has determined that this proposal will not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030(2)(c). We have reviewed the attached Environmental Checklist. This information is available to the public upon request.

Issue/Publication Date: June 13, 2025 and June 20, 2025

This DNS is issued under WAC 197-11-340(2) and the comment period will end at 5pm on June 26, 2025.

Responsible Official: John Burk 253.502.2161 Johnb@cityoftacoma.org Signature: John Burk P.E

Date: 06/10/2025

