City of Tacoma-LOCAL IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT 8642

LOCAL IMPROVEMENT

DISTRICT 8642

Notice is hereby given that in pursuance of Ordinance No.28959 of the City of Tacoma, a roll has been placed in my hands for the collection of the assessment levied for: the cost of constructing permanent pavement and the installation of concrete curbs and gutters, storm drain lines, and storm water catch basins on Mullen Street from North 42nd Street to North 43rd Street (Segment 1), North 40th Street from Baltimore Street to Bennett Street (Segment 2), Mason Avenue from North 35th Street to North 36th Street (Segment 3), Cheyenne Street from North 37th Street to North 38th Street (Segment 4), and Fir Street from North 15th Street to North 17th Street (Segment 5).

Said assessment may be paid on or before April 26, 2024, but if not paid on or before said date, interest at the estimated rate of five and a half percent (5.5%) per annum will attach, the actual interest rate to be fixed by the ordinance authorizing the issuance and sale of bonds for this district.

MICHAEL SAN SOUCIE

CITY TREASURER

IDX-993890

March 29, April 1 2024