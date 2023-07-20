City of Tacoma-LOCAL IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT 8640

LOCAL IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT 8640

Notice is hereby given that in pursuance of Ordinance No. 28895 of the City of Tacoma, a roll has been placed in my hands for the collection of the assessment levied for: the cost of constructing the construction of asphalt concrete alley pavement, with storm drainage at the following locations: (1) the alley between Proctor Street and Madison Street from North 38th Street north 130 feet, more or less, thence east to Proctor Street (Segment 1); (2) the alley between North 35th Street and North 36th Street from Warner Street to Puget Sound Avenue (Segment 2); (3) the alley between North 21st Street and North 22nd Street from Washington Street to Adams Street (Segment 3); (4) the alley between North 26th Street and North 27th Street from Warner Street to Puget Sound Avenue (Segment 4); and (5) the alley between Shirley Street and Winnifred Street from North 18th Street to North 21st Street (Segment 5).

Said assessment may be paid on or before August 18, 2023, but if not paid on or before said date, interest at the estimated rate of five percent (5.0%) per annum will attach, the actual interest rate to be fixed by the ordinance authorizing the issuance and sale of bonds for this district.

MICHAEL SAN SOUCIE

CITY TREASURER

IDX-980961

July 20, 24, 2023