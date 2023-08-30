City of Tacoma-LEGAL NOTICE STATE ENVIRONMENTAL POLICY ACT

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE ENVIRONMENTAL POLICY ACT

Determination of NonSignificance – LU23-0156

August 30, 2023

Lead agency: City of Tacoma

Agency Contact: Kevin Sorum | Ksorum@cityoftacoma.org | 253.502.2223

Agency File Number: LU23-0156

Description: This project consists of installing approximately 600 LF of 12-inch through 15-inch diameter stormwater sewer.

Location: North 38th & North Tyler

City of Tacoma has determined that this proposal will not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030(2)(c). We have reviewed the attached Environmental Checklist. This information is available to the public upon request.

This DNS is issued under WAC 197-11-340(2) and the comment period will end at 5pm on September 13, 2023.

Responsible Official: John Burk | 253.502.2161 | Johnb@cityoftacoma.org Signature /s/ John Burk, P.E.

(electronic signature or name of signor is sufficient)

Date 8/29/2023

Issue/Publication Date: August 30, 2023 and September 6, 2023