City of Tacoma-LEGAL NOTICE STATE ENVIRONMENTAL POLICY ACT

LEGAL NOTICE
STATE ENVIRONMENTAL POLICY ACT
Determination of NonSignificance – LU23-0156
August 30, 2023
Lead agency: City of Tacoma
Agency Contact: Kevin Sorum | Ksorum@cityoftacoma.org | 253.502.2223
Agency File Number: LU23-0156
Description: This project consists of installing approximately 600 LF of 12-inch through 15-inch diameter stormwater sewer.
Location: North 38th & North Tyler
City of Tacoma has determined that this proposal will not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030(2)(c). We have reviewed the attached Environmental Checklist. This information is available to the public upon request.
This DNS is issued under WAC 197-11-340(2) and the comment period will end at 5pm on September 13, 2023.
Responsible Official: John Burk | 253.502.2161 | Johnb@cityoftacoma.org Signature /s/ John Burk, P.E.
(electronic signature or name of signor is sufficient)
Date 8/29/2023
IDX-983232
Issue/Publication Date: August 30, 2023 and September 6, 2023