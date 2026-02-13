City of Tacoma-LEGAL NOTICE SEPA File # LU26-0018

LEGAL NOTICE

SEPA File # LU26-0018: City of Tacoma Planning and Development Services Department has issued a Preliminary Determination of Nonsignificance (DNS), after review of an environmental checklist, on the proposed 2026 Annual Amendment to the One Tacoma Comprehensive Plan and the Land Use Regulatory Code (“2026 Amendment”), which includes six subjects: (1) McKinley Pre-annexation Land Use Designations and Zoning; (2) Special Needs Housing; (3) Minor Plan and Code Amendments; (4) Legislative Code Amendments: Day Care Facilities and Binding Site Plans. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required. The DNS will become final on March 13, 2026 unless modified by the City based on public comments received. The Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on March 4, and planning staff will conduct an informational meeting on February 26. Comments on the DNS or the 2026 Amendment proposals must be submitted by March 6, 5:00 p.m. via e-mail to Planning@tacoma.gov. For more information, visit https://www.tacoma.gov/codeamendments. IDX-1026484

February 13, 2026