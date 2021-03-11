City of Tacoma Legal Notice-Ordinance No. 28741

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, March 9, 2021, passed the following ordinance. The summary of the contents of said ordinance, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance No. 28741 An ordinance approving and confirming the Assessment and Assessment Roll for Local Improvement District No. 8643, which provided for the construction of permanent pavement with storm drainage in the following locations:

1) Union Avenue, from North 24th Street to North 25th Street – northbound;

2) Washington Street, from North 16th Street to North 18th Street;

3) Wapato Street, from South 50th Street to South 51st Street; and

4) Huson Street, from South 64th Street to South 66th Street.

The full text of the above ordinances may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building North, 733 Market Street, Room 11. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-921886

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, March 11, 2021, and Monday, March 15, 2021.