CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, July 12, 2022, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the titles, is as follows: Substitute Ordinance No. 28807 An ordinance vacating a portion of an alley right-of-way abutting and lying south of East 30th Street, between East “K” Street to the west, and Valley View Terrace to the east, to allow for expanded residential yard use.

(Aaron Beckord; File No. 124.1425) Ordinance No. 28822 (First and Final Reading) An ordinance amending Chapter 8.105 of the Municipal Code, relating to Domestic Violence, by repealing the adoption of Chapter 26.50 Revised Code of Washington therein, and adopting by reference Chapter 7.105 Revised Code of Washington; and declaring an emergency, and making necessary the passage of this ordinance, and its taking effect immediately.

The full text of the above ordinances may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-

