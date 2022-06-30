CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, June 28, 2022, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the titles, is as follows: Amended Ordinance No. 28819 An ordinance amending the NewCold three-acre site, located at 4601 South Orchard Street, from a Light Industrial land use designation to a Heavy Industrial land use designation, as recommended by the Planning Commission, as part of the 2022 Annual Amendment to the Comprehensive Plan and Land Use Regulatory Code. Ordinance No. 28820 An ordinance amending the South Sound Christian Schools 16 acre site, located near 2052 South 64th Street, from a Low Scale Residential land use designation to Mid Scale Residential, General Commercial, and Parks and Open Space land use designations for various portions on the site, as recommended by the Planning Commission, as part of the 2022 Annual Amendment to the Comprehensive Plan and Land Use Regulatory Code.

Ordinance No. 28821 An ordinance amending various chapters in Titles 11 and 13 of the Municipal Code, relating to Traffic and the Land Use Regulatory Code, to adopt minor plan and code amendments as part of the proposed amendments to the Comprehensive Plan and Land Use Regulatory Code for 2022, as recommended by the Planning Commission.

The full text of the above ordinances may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-957965

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, June 30, 2022.