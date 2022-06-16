CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, June 14, 2022, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the titles, is as follows: Substitute Ordinance No. 28751 An ordinance vacating the alley right of way lying between South 11th and South 12th Streets, and Martin Luther King Jr. Way and South “J” Street, to facilitate a mixed use development of affordable housing, office, and small business space.

(Forterra Hilltop East LLC and Forterra Hilltop West LLC; File No. 124.1409)

Ordinance No. 28816 An ordinance amending Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code, relating to the Compensation Plan, to implement rates of pay and compensation for employees represented by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 483, Customer and Field Services Unit and Water Division Unit; and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen.

Ordinance No. 28817 An ordinance amending Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code, relating to the Compensation Plan, to implement rates of pay and compensation for the position of City Manager, retroactive to May 16, 2022.

The full text of the above ordinances may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-956936

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, June 16, 2022