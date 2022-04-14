CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, April 12, 2022, passed the following ordinance. The summary of the contents of said ordinance, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance No. 28777 An ordinance vacating a portion of the North Narrows Drive right-of-way at North 26th Street to facilitate future residential development on abutting, undeveloped real property.

(Paul and Deidra Miller; File No. 124.1416)

