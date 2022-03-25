City of Tacoma-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

SEPA File #LU22-0041: City of Tacoma Planning and Development Services Department has issued a Preliminary Determination of Nonsignificance (DNS), after review of an environmental checklist, on the proposed 2022 Annual Amendment to the One Tacoma Comprehensive Plan and the Land Use Regulatory Code (“2020 Amendment”), which includes four subjects: (1) NewCold Land Use Designation Change; (2) South Sound Christian Schools Land Use Designation Change; (3) Work Plan for South Tacoma Groundwater Protection District Code Amendments; and (4) Minor Plan and Code Amendments. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required. The DNS will become final on April 15, 2022, unless modified by the City based on public comments received. The Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on April 6, and planning staff will conduct and informational meeting on March 30. Comments on the DNS or the 2022 Amendment proposals must be submitted by April 8, 2022, 5:00 p.m. via e-mail to Planning@cityoftacoma.org. For more information, visit www.cityoftacoma.org/2022Amendment. IDX-951229

March 25, 2022.