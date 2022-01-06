CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, January 4, 2022, passed the following ordinance. The summary of the contents of said ordinance, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance No. 28784 An ordinance reclassifying three parcels of real property, totaling approximately 19,628 square feet, located at 8638, 8640, and 8642 “A” Street, from an R-2 Single-Family Dwelling District to an R-4-L Low-Density Multiple-Family Dwelling District, for the construction of seven to 13 units of housing.

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, January 6, 2022.