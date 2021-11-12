CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, November 9, 2021, passed the following ordinance. The summary of the contents of said ordinance, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance No. 28779 (Continued from the meeting of September 28, 2021) An ordinance amending Chapter 6A.110 of the Municipal Code, entitled “Property Tax Exemptions for Multi-Family Housing”, to eliminate the eight-year Multi-Family Property Tax Exemption in mixed-use centers designated “very high” opportunity, based on the City’s Equity Index, effective 90 days after passage of this ordinance.

The full text of the above ordinance may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building North, 733 Market Street, Room 11. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-942835

