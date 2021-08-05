CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, August 3, 2021, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the title, are as follows: Ordinance No. 28772 An ordinance authorizing the extension of and amendments to the Electric System Subordinate Revenue Note, Series 2020 (Taxable); authorizing an amendment to the related Note Purchase Agreement; and delegating the authority to approve the final terms of the amendment.

Amended Ordinance No. 28773 An amended ordinance providing for the issuance of one or more series of Electric System Revenue and Refunding Bonds, Series 2021, in the aggregate principal amount of not to exceed $320,000,000 to provide funds to finance and refinance capital improvements to the Electric System, and delegating the authority to approve the final terms of the bonds.

Ordinance No. 28774 An ordinance authorizing the issuance of an Electric System Subordinate Revenue Note, Series 2021, in the principal amount of not to exceed $150,000,000 to evidence a revolving line of credit to provide funds to finance and refinance capital improvements to the Electric System; authorizing the execution and delivery of a Note Purchase Agreement with Wells Fargo Bank, National Association in connection with the issuance of the 2021 Note; and delegating the authority to approve the final terms of the 2021 Note.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



The full text of the above ordinances may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building North, 733 Market Street, Room 11. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-934873

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, August 5, 2021.