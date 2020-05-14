City of Tacoma-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, May 12, 2020, passed the following resolutions. The summary of the contents of said resolutions, consisting of the title, are as follows: Resolution No. 40601 A resolution setting Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 1:30 p.m., as the date for a hearing by the Hearing Examiner on the request to vacate a portion of the dead-end segment of East “T” Street, also referenced as East “R” Street, lying south of the school’s driveway, to develop and construct a private entrance into Swan Creek Park.

(Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma; File No. 124.1412)

Resolution No. 40604 A resolution setting Tuesday, May 19, 2020, upon completion of Regular Agenda Items, no earlier than 5:15 p.m., as the date for a public hearing by the City Council on the submittal of the 2020-2024 Consolidated Plan to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, for Housing and Community Development.

The full text of the above resolutions may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building North, 733 Market Street, Room 11. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-898584

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, May 14, and Friday, May 15, 2020.