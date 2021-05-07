City of Tacoma-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

City of Tacoma Determination of Environmental Non-Significance

Lead Agency: City of Tacoma

Owner/Applicant: Kimberly Rierson, CenterPoint Properties, 725 S Figueroa Street, Suite 3005, Los Angeles, CA 90017

Contact Person: Colleen Allen & Jason Hubbell, Barghausen Consulting Engineers, 18215 72nd Ave. S., Kent, WA 98032

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



Proposal: Demolition of three buildings including two buildings of approximately 21,000 and 26,000 square feet. The site is located in the PMI – Port Maritime Industrial District. Location: 2021 Marc Ave., Tacoma, WA

SEPA Public Information Center File No. LU21-0072

City of Tacoma, Planning and Development Services, has made a preliminary determination that this project does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030(2)(9c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on www.tacomapermits.org or upon request. Comments on this determination of environmental non-significance must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on May 21, 2021 to the Planning and Development Services Department, 747 Market Street, Tacoma, Washington 98402. The City will reconsider this determination based on timely comments and may retain, modify, or if significant adverse impacts are likely, withdraw the determination.

Unless modified by the City, this determination will become a final determination on May 24, 2021. There is no administrative appeal opportunity for this Determination. Appeals may be filed at the Superior Court of the State of Washington for Pierce County within 21 days after the building permit is issued. Appeals to the Superior Court shall be taken in accordance with procedures and limitations set forth in RCW 43.21C.075. A copy of the appeal shall be filed with Planning and Development Services The City of Tacoma does not discriminate on the basis of disability in any of its programs or services. Upon request, special accommodations will be provided within five (5) business days by contacting 591-5363 (VOICE) or 591-5070 (TTY).

The Tacoma Daily Index

IDX-926671

Issue/Publication Date: May 7, 2021