City of Tacoma-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, March 2, 2021, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the title, are as follows: Ordinance No. 28736 An ordinance amending Ordinance No. 28711, which amended Chapter 12.10 of the Municipal Code, relating to Water – Regulations and Rates, to provide for City of University Place water rate adjustments, effective April 1, 2021; January 1, 2022; and April 1, 2022.

Ordinance No. 28737 An ordinance amending Ordinance No. 28710, which amended Chapter 12.06 of the Municipal Code, relating to Electric Energy – Regulations and Rates, to provide for City of University Place power rate adjustments, effective April 1, 2021, and April 1, 2022.

The full text of the above ordinances may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building North, 733 Market Street, Room 11. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-921292

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, March 4, 2021.