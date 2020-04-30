CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, April 28, 2020, passed the following ordinance. The summary of the contents of said ordinance, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance No. 28667 An ordinance amending Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code, relating to the Compensation Plan, to implement rates of pay and compensation for employees represented by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 483, Custodial and Building Maintenance Unit, and the Tacoma Police Management Association, Local 26.

Ordinance No. 28668 An ordinance providing for the sale and issuance of a subordinate lien water system revenue refunding bond, in the principal amount, not to exceed $18,400,000, to provide funds to defease and refund all or a portion of the City’s Water System Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2010A; and designating representatives to approve the final terms of the sale of the bond.

The full text of the above ordinance may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building North, 733 Market Street, Room 11. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-897587

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, April 30, 2020.