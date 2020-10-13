City of Tacoma-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

City of Tacoma Determination of Environmental Non-Significance

Lead Agency: City of Tacoma, Department of Public Utilities, Light Division, DBA Tacoma Power, Natural Resources

Applicant: City of Tacoma, Department of Public Utilities, Light Division, DBA Tacoma Power, Matt Peter, Natural Resources Proposal: Repair Cowlitz Barrier Dam Spillway to include dewatering and drying of the cofferdam cell, fish rescue, surface preparation, drill, dowel, and install reinforcing steel, pouring concrete and removal of the cofferdam. The proposed schedule includes three (3) years of seasonal work in 2021 to 2023.

Location: Lewis County Parcel #028078001000. Northeast corner of Section 24 of Township 12N and Range 01WM.

LAT: 46.516204 N LONG: – 122.638104 W

Site Address 279 Barrier Dam Ln. Salkim, WA 98585

SEPA Public Information Center File No. LU20-0214

City of Tacoma, Planning and Development Services, has made a preliminary determination that this project does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030(2)(9c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on www.tacomapermits.org or upon request. Comments on this determination of environmental non-significance must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on October 27, 2020 to Tacoma Public Utilities/Generation, Attn: Terry Ryan, 3628 S 35th Street, Tacoma, Washington 98409. The City will reconsider this determination based on timely comments and may retain, modify, or if significant adverse impacts are likely, withdraw the determination.

Unless modified by the City, this determination will become a final determination on November 17, 2020. There is no administrative appeal opportunity for this Determination. Appeals may be filed at the Superior Court of the State of Washington within 21 days after the final Determination of Non-Significance is issued. Appeals to the Superior Court shall be taken in accordance with procedures and limitations set forth in RCW 43.21C.075. A copy of the appeal shall be filed with City of Tacoma, Planning and Development Services, Attn: Shirley Schultz. The City of Tacoma does not discriminate on the basis of disability in any of its programs or services. Upon request, special accommodations will be provided within five (5) business days by contacting 591-5363 (VOICE) or 591-5070 (TTY).

