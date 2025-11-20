City of Tacoma-Legal Notice

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, November 18, 2025, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance 29068 An ordinance of the City Council of Tacoma, Washington, granting a ten-year, non-exclusive telecommunications franchise to Fatbeam, LLC dba Fatbeam Fiber to construct, operate, and maintain a telecommunications system within City rights of way, together with corresponding obligations, and,

WHEREAS, in response to Fatbeam, LLC’s, request for a franchise, City staff have negotiated the necessary contractual and legal charges, terms, and conditions for the requested franchise;

Now, Therefore,

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY OF TACOMA:

What follows is a summary of the remainder of Ordinance No. 29068:

Ordinance No. 29068 is a ten-year Telecommunications Franchise between the City of Tacoma and a Telecommunications Provider: Fatbeam, LLC. Within this Franchise Agreement, which will expire December 20, 2035, agrees to indemnify the City, provide appropriate levels of insurance, letter of credit, and performance bond, and move forward in good faith with protections for the residents under Tacoma Municipal Code Subtitle 16B (Telecommunications Systems), Title Chapter 10.22 (Rights-of-Way), and this Franchise.

Ordinance No. 29073 An ordinance of the City Council of Tacoma, Washington, granting a ten-year, non-exclusive telecommunications franchise to Forged Fiber 37, LLC (AT&T) to construct, operate, and maintain a telecommunications system within City rights of way, together with corresponding obligations, and,

WHEREAS, in response to Forged Fiber 37, LLC’s (AT&T), request for a franchise, City staff have negotiated the necessary contractual and legal charges, terms, and conditions for the requested franchise;

Now, Therefore,

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY OF TACOMA:

What follows is a summary of the remainder of Ordinance No. 29073:

Ordinance No. 29073 is a ten-year Telecommunications Franchise between the City of Tacoma and a Telecommunications Provider:

Forged Fiber 37, LLC (AT&T). Within this Franchise Agreement, which will expire December 20, 2035, agrees to indemnify the City, provide appropriate levels of insurance, letter of credit, and performance bond, and move forward in good faith with protections for the residents under Tacoma Municipal Code Subtitle 16B (Telecommunications Systems), Title Chapter 10.22 (Rights-of-Way), and this Franchise.

The full text of the above ordinance may be viewed online at the following website, http://cityoftacoma.legistar.com, by clicking on the meeting date and selecting meeting details, you will find the recent legislation in the attachments, or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Nicole Emery, City Clerk IDX-1022974

November 20, 2025