City of Tacoma-Legal Notice

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, October 7, 2025, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance 29054 An ordinance amending Section 2 of Ordinance No. 29049, to establish an effective date of January 1, 2026, for the changes to the assumed water usage for customers with incomplete or no winter flow records.

Ordinance 29056 An ordinance implementing an “Emerging Leader” position on various committees, boards, and commissions, by renaming existing youth and student positions, repurposing other existing positions, and amending various chapters in Title 1 of the Municipal Code.

Ordinance 29057 An ordinance reimposing the Tacoma Creates cultural access program, Chapter 1.55 of the Municipal Code, and the one tenth of one percent sales and use tax that funds it, for an additional seven consecutive years.

Amended Substitute Ordinance 29058 An ordinance amending Chapter 1.55 of the Municipal Code, relating to Tacoma Creates, by amending various sections to restructure funding categories to better reflect administrative costs and identified needs in the community, expand support for the Public School Cultural Access Program, and update language for consistency.

Substitute Ordinance 29059 An ordinance amending Chapter 6A.110 of the Municipal Code, relating to Property Tax Exemptions for Multi-Family Housing, by amending Section 6A.110.020, entitled “Property Tax Exemption – Requirements and Process”, to implement program updates as recommended by the Government Performance and Finance Committee.

The full text of the above ordinances may be viewed online at the following website, http://cityoftacoma.legistar.com, by clicking on the meeting date and selecting meeting details, you will find the recent legislation in the attachments, or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk's Office at (253) 591-5505. Nicole Emery, City Clerk

October 9, 2025