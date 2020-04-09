CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

City of Tacoma

by Ken Spurrell

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, April 7, 2020, passed the following resolution. The summary of the contents of said resolution, consisting of the title, is as follows: Resolution No. 40579 A resolution amending Resolution No. 40570, relating to the Tideflats Interim Regulations public hearing, to change the public hearing date to Tuesday, May 5, 2020, upon completion of Regular Agenda Items, no earlier than 5:15 p.m.

The full text of the above resolution may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building North, 733 Market Street, Room 11. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-896147

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, April 9, and Friday, April 10, 2020.

