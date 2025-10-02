City of Tacoma-Legal Notice

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, September 30, 2025, passed the following resolution. The summary of the contents of said resolution, consisting of the title, is as follows: Resolution TBD025 A resolution setting Tuesday, October 14, 2025, at approximately 5:15 p.m., as the date and time for a public hearing on the proposed modifications to the 2025-2026 Transportation Benefit District Budget and Spending Plan, to budget additional projected revenues associated with the Transportation Benefit District sales and use tax.

The full text of the above resolution may be viewed online at the following website, http://cityoftacoma.legistar.com, by clicking on the meeting date and selecting meeting details, you will find the recent legislation in the attachments, or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505.

Nicole Emery, City Clerk IDX-1020609

October 2, 3, 6, 2025