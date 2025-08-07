City of Tacoma-Legal Notice

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, August 5, 2025, passed the following ordinance. The summary of the contents of said ordinance, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance 29049 An ordinance amending Subchapter 12.08B of the Municipal Code, relating to Use of Sanitary Sewer, by amending Section 12.08B.210, entitled “Rates and fees for wastewater service inside the City limits”, to change the assumed water usage for customers with incomplete or no winter flow records.

The full text of the above ordinance may be viewed online at the following website, http://cityoftacoma.legistar.com, by clicking on the meeting date and selecting meeting details, you will find the recent legislation in the attachments, or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Nicole Emery, City Clerk IDX-1017871

August 7, 2025