City of Tacoma-Legal Notice

LEGAL NOTICE

City of Tacoma Adoption of and Addendum to existing environmental document

Lead Agency: City of Tacoma Applicant: Basel Kitmitto

Proposal: Streets Initiative Package 18 project includes the construction of new roadway sections, asphalt grind and overlay, new catch basins, storm sewer infrastructure upgrades, curb ramps improvements, sidewalk repair where feasible, and curb/gutter repair as needed. The stormwater outfall and stream crossing maintenance at 19th Street and Crystal Springs Creek included in Package 18 will upsize the existing western outfall pipe and install an energy diffuser structure on the end of the existing pipe. Quarry spalls will be placed to stabilize the slope and support the existing pipe and structure. In addition, storm water upgrades at S19th Street near Crystal Springs Creek will involve piping approximately 50-feet of a ditch that contains perennial baseflow and is piped on either side to effectively create one length of pipe once piping of ditch is complete. The roadway crossing prism will be reconstructed and an additional sidewalk and guardrail installed on the south side. No work will be completed below OHW of Crystal Springs Creek.

Location: Streets Initiative Package 18 (section 3, 10, 44; township T20N; and range R2E): Street S. 19th St.

From S. Mountain View Ave

To

91st Ave W.

Street S. Seashore Dr. From

S. 6th St. To

S. 19th St.

Street

S. Walters Rd.

From

S. 18th St.

To S. 19th St.

Street

S. 17th St. From

S. Crystal Springs Rd To

S. Sunset Dr.

Street

Crystal Springs Rd. From

S 19th St. To

City border with UP

Stormwater Outfall Maintenance and Stream Crossing: 19TH ST W, Tacoma, WA 98466, Parcel #3355000070, section 10, township T20N, and range R2E

Document Adopted and/or Supplemented: • Determination of Nonsignificance, 10/19/2023.

• Vicinity Map

• Revised SEPA Environmental Checklist (Addendum) for LU23-0146

• SOUTH 19TH STREET IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT CRITICAL AREAS AND IMPACT ANALYSIS REPORT revised 7/7/2025

SEPA Public Information Center File No. LU23-0146

This addendum is issued under WAC 197-11-600(4)(c) and 197-11-625 and 197-11-630. This addendum and its attachments add analyses or information about the proposal, but do not substantially change the analysis of significant impacts and alternatives in the existing environmental document.

IDX-1017376

July 29, 2025