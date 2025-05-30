CITY OF TACOMA

LEGAL NOTICE

SEPA File # LU25-0118: City of Tacoma Planning and Development Services Department has issued a Preliminary Determination of Nonsignificance (DNS), after review of an environmental checklist, on the proposed South Tacoma Groundwater Protection District Code Updates. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required. The DNS will become final on July 20, 2025, unless modified by the City based on public comments received. Comments on the DNS must be submitted by July 13, 2025, 5:00 p.m. via e-mail to Planning@cityoftacoma.org. For more information, visit www.tacoma.gov/stgpd. IDX-1014452

May 30, 2025