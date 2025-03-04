City of Tacoma-Legal Notice

LEGAL NOTICE

City of Tacoma Preliminary Mitigated Determination of Non-Significance (MDNS)

Lead Agency: City of Tacoma

Applicant: Contour Engineering,LLC for Portland Avenue Apartments Proposal: Construction of a new mixed-use development with 51-units and 1,680 square feet of retail uses with a parking lot for 71 cars

Location: 7047 and 7051 East Portland Avenue, Parcel Numbers 0320271031 and 0320271176

SEPA Public Information Center File No. LU24-0218

City of Tacoma, Planning and Development Services, has made a preliminary determination that this project does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030(2)(9c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency, including the prior environmental review noted above. This information is available to the public on www.tacomapermits.org or upon request.

Comments on this determination of environmental non-significance must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on March 19, 2025 to the Planning and Development Services Department, 747 Market Street, Tacoma, Washington 98402. The City will reconsider this determination based on timely comments and may retain, modify, or if significant adverse impacts are likely, withdraw the determination.

Unless modified by the City, this determination will become a final determination on March 20, 2025. There is no administrative appeal opportunity for this Determination. Appeals may be filed at the Superior Court of the State of Washington for Pierce County within 21 days after the building permit is issued. Appeals to the Superior Court shall be taken in accordance with procedures and limitations set forth in RCW 43.21C.075. A copy of the appeal shall be filed with Planning and Development Services

The City of Tacoma does not discriminate on the basis of disability in any of its programs or services. Upon request, special accommodations will be provided within five (5) business days by contacting 591-5363 (VOICE) or 591-5070 (TTY).

IDX-1009252

March 4, 2025