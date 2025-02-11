CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

City of Tacoma

Public Works Department

LEGAL NOTICE

City of Tacoma Determination of Environmental Non-significance

Lead Agency: City of Tacoma

Applicant: Chris Storey

Proposal: The proposed project will clean and inspect the bridge spans over the Puyallup river. All work will be done from the bridge deck including establishing a suspended deck below the bridge to construct the containment system around the sub-structure to allow for cleaning. Cleaning will be done with jets of water captured in the containment system and vacuumed out into trucks for proper disposal. Once cleaned the structure will be inspected from the suspended deck.

Location: Fishing Wars Memorial Bridge located on the Fishing Wars Memorial Bridge Crossing over the Puyallup River located near 1440 Puyallup Avenue or Latitude 47D-14M-35S North, Longitude 122D-24M-18S West, River Mile 2.

SEPA Public Information Center File No. LU25-0018 The lead agency for this proposal has made a preliminary determination that this project does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C .030(2)(9c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on request. Comments on this determination of environmental non-significance must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. February 25, 2025. The City will reconsider this determination based on timely comments and may retain, modify, or if significant adverse impacts are likely, withdraw the determination. Unless modified by the City, this determination will become a final determination on February 26, 2025. Appeals may be filed at the Superior Court of the State of Washington for Pierce County within 21 days after the final determination. Appeals to the Superior Court shall be taken in accordance with procedures and limitations set forth in RCW 43.21C.075. A copy of the appeal shall be filed with Building and Land Use Services, 747 Market Street, Tacoma, Washington 98402. The City of Tacoma does not discriminate on the basis of disability in any of its programs or services. Upon request, special accommodations will be provided within five (5) business days by contacting 591-5363 (VOICE) or 591-5070 (TTY).

