City of Tacoma-Legal Notice

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, February 4, 2025, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the titles, is as follows:

Ordinance No. 29017 An ordinance amending Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code, relating to the Compensation Plan, to implement rates of pay and compensation for employees represented by the District Lodge No. 160, on behalf of Local Lodge No. 282, of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, Wastewater Treatment Plant Supervisors Unit; the Professional and Technical Employees, Local 17, Tacoma Police Department Non-Commissioned Management Unit; and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 483, Supervisors’ Unit.

Ordinance No. 29018 An ordinance amending Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code, relating to the Compensation Plan, by amending Sections 1.12.220, 1.12.230, 1.12.232, and 1.12.248, to comply with recent updates to Washington State’s Paid Sick Leave law, retroactive to January 1, 2025.

The full text of the above ordinances may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Nicole Emery, City Clerk IDX-1008856

February 6, 2025