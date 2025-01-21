CITY OF TACOMA

LEGAL NOTICE

Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit

Lead Agency: City of Tacoma | Environmental Services

Applicant: John Burk, PE

Proposal: This project involves 1.3 acres of soil disturbance for utilities construction activities. The receiving waterbodies are Leach Creek and Flett Creek.

Location: Tacoma Recovery & Transfer Center 3510 S Mullen St, Tacoma, WA 98409-2200

The City of Tacoma is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit. Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320. Comments can be submitted to:

ecyrewqianoi@ecy.wa.gov, or

ATTN: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater

Washington State Department of Ecology

P.O. Box 47696

Olympia, WA 98504-7696

IDX-1008002

January 21, 28, 2025